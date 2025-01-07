Punjab: Dallewal's blood pressure fluctuating, say doctors

Chandigarh, Jan 6 (PTI) The condition of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for 42 days to press for farmers' demands, "deteriorated" on Monday evening with a drop in his blood pressure, doctors present at the protest site said.

Earlier in the day, a Supreme Court-appointed panel met 70-year-old Dallewal and urged him to take medical aid. He has so far refused to take medical assistance offered by the Punjab government following the apex court's directions.

Dallewal's blood pressure dropped to 80/56 and is fluctuating, the doctors said.

"His condition deteriorated. His blood pressure dropped sharply. After seeing his condition, we got worried. We cannot give him any medical assistance," said Doctor Avtar Singh.

"We lifted his legs up following which his blood flow improved a little bit," said Singh, who is part of a team of NGO '5 Rivers Heart Association'.

"His blood pressure and pulse rate is fluctuating," he further said.

Dallewal, who is the convener of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political), has been on the indefinite hunger strike at the Khanauri border point between Punjab and Haryana since November 26 last year over farmers' various demands including seeking a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

On December 20, the apex court put the onus on Punjab government officials and doctors to decide on his hospitalisation.

Farmer leaders had earlier said Dallewal had not had anything during his fast. He is taking just water, they had said.

During the past several days, the Punjab government has made several attempts through officials to persuade Dallewal to take medical aid if he does not wish to break his fast, but he has refused.

The high-powered committee headed by former Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Nawab Singh on Monday met Dallewal and urged him to take medical aid.

Addressing the media after meeting Dallewal, Singh said, "We all repeatedly requested him for medical (help). We want his health to be good." He said, "I came here today not to say that the agitation should end but to say your (Dallewal) health should be good." Dallewal told the panel that for him, farm issues came first, his health later, Singh said.

He said they can only make a request to him to take medical aid, when asked about the outcome of the meeting.

The apex court, in September 2024, formed the committee with the aim to amicably resolve the grievances of protesting farmers.

The committee also comprises retired IPS officer B S Sandhu, agriculture expert Devinder Sharma, professor Ranjit Singh Ghuman and Dr Sukhpal Singh, agricultural economists from the Punjab Agricultural University.

Farmers, under the banner of SKM (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13, after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces. PTI CHS VSD RT RT RT