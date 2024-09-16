Punjab: 'Defacement' of Valmiki's portrait sparks protest, 1 held

Phagwara, Sep 16 (PTI) Members of the Valmiki community on Monday staged a protest here against the alleged defacement of a portrait of 'Bhagwan Valmiki', police said.

Police have arrested a man and booked him for outraging religious feelings, an official said.

According to police, the portrait was on a poster put up ahead of 'Valmiki Jayanti'.

The incident triggered demonstrations by Valmiki community members. The protest ended after Superintendent of Police Rupinder Kaur Bhatti assured them of arresting those behind the act.

Later, police said it had arrested a man identified as Raj Kumar for outraging religious feelings.