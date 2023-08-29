Punjab DGP asks officers to adopt cutting-edge strategy against drug menace

Chandigarh, Aug 29 (PTI) In a massive crackdown against the drug menace in the state, Punjab police chief Gaurav Yadav Tuesday ordered field officers to adopt a three-pronged strategy — law enforcement by police, de-addiction and rehabilitation.

The Director General of Police was chairing a state-level review meeting with top police personnel to chalk out cutting-edge strategy against drugs, a statement issued here said.

The state's eight range inspector generals of police, deputy IGs, 28 commissioners of police and senior superintendents of police, 117 deputy superintendents of police and over 410 station house officers (SHOs) were part of the video conference, it added.

DGP Yadav said the Punjab Police is working to disrupt the supply chain, reach out to the masses through public meetings, rallies, seminars and work with other departments to reduce demand and provide treatment to victims.

Acknowledging the fact that a lot of good work has been done against drug trafficking by the Punjab Police in August by seizing around 200 kilograms of heroin, Yadav stressed the need to further intensify the vigil against peddlers.

He also ordered all the field officers to "thoroughly investigate backward and forward linkages of all the FIRs registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and effectively forfeit the properties of big drug traffickers", the release said.

The DGP asked all the police units to identify drug hotspots in their jurisdictions and strategise to make their respective jurisdictions drug-free.

He also asked all the SHOs to interact with the common people and share their contact numbers with them so that they can feel free to share any relevant information with the police. The police officials have also been asked to rope in sports, health and education departments and hold awareness programmes including cycle rallies, painting competitions, nukkad nataks, etc to sensitise people about the effects of the drugs, the statement said.

Yadav also chaired a high-level meeting on drug trafficking at the Punjab Police Academy in Phillaur on Monday. PTI CHS RPA