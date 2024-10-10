Punjab DGP asks officers to check crimes affecting security of citizens

Chandigarh, Oct 10 (PTI) Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Thursday asked field officers to use all mechanisms to curb crimes affecting the security of citizens, especially extortion calls and theft, and take action against the drug menace, an official release said.

Yadav along with Deputy Inspector General (Patiala Range) Mandeep Singh Sidhu was chairing a meeting of all officers of Patiala Range at Sangrur police lines to take stock of the law and order situation ahead of the October 15 panchayat elections, it said.

The Patiala Range comprises Patiala, Malerkotla, Sangrur and Barnala.

"Police personnel must immediately register FIRs in petty crimes, including snatching, rather than sweeping them under the carpet," Yadav said.

In case of laxity, accountability will be fixed for concerned officers, whether senior superintendent of police (SSP), deputy SP or station house officer, he said.

To achieve this goal, CCTV camera saturation at snatching and drug sale hotspots is being done across the state. Control rooms are being established at district and sub-divisional levels for real-time monitoring, the DGP said.

Yadav directed district police chiefs to deal with criminals with an iron hand and make the maximum use of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act to freeze properties acquired illegally by drug suppliers.

He also asked police officers to act promptly on tips received through the newly launched Safe Punjab Anti-Drug Helpline -- 9779100200.

The helpline allows citizens to report drug traffickers anonymously.

Ahead of the panchayat elections, Yadav also reviewed security arrangements across the state and directed officers to ensure free and fair elections.

He emphasised the need for violence-free elections and reserving sufficient force to handle any law and order situation. PTI CHS DIV DIV