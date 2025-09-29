Punjab DGP chairs law and order review meeting

Chandigarh, Sep 29 (PTI) Punjab's Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav on Monday chaired a comprehensive law and order meeting with top police officers during which he reviewed ongoing counter-terrorism strategies and dismantling of organised crime networks.

The meeting was attended by Additional DGP of Anti-Gangster Task Force, ADGP of Counter Intelligence, AIG State Special Operation Cell Amritsar, Amritsar Commissioner of Police, DIG Border Range and SSPs of the concerned districts.

"Today in Amritsar, chaired a comprehensive Law and Order Review Meeting with officers of Commissionerate Police Amritsar and Border Range including Amritsar Rural Police, Batala Police, Gurdaspur Police, Pathankot Police and Tarn Taran Police," DGP Yadav said in a post on X.

"Reviewed ongoing counter-terrorism strategies, dismantling of organised crime networks and emerging law and order challenges across the region. Special emphasis was laid on proactive policing and intelligence coordination ahead of the upcoming Festive season 2025," he said.

The DGP added that officers shared updates on operational preparedness, joint action plans and community engagement measures.

The officer said he directed all field units to maintain a high state of vigilance, intensify visible policing and ensure seamless coordination to provide citizens with a safe and secure festive environment. PTI SUN NB NB