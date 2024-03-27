Punjab DGP chairs meeting of SLSCR for railways

Chandigarh, Mar 27 (PTI) Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav chaired a coordination meeting of a State Level Security Committee for Railways (SLSCR) here on Wednesday to review the security challenges and evolving nature of threat to the railways.

The meeting was attended by Special DGP Railways Shashi Prabha Dwivedi, Special DGP Internal Security RN Dhoke, Principal Chief Commissioner Railway Police Force (RPF) AN Mishra and Senior Deputy Security Commissioner Nitish Sharma, among others, according to an official statement.

DGP Yadav said the purpose behind holding this meeting was to ensure better synergy and synchronisation between the RPF, GRP (Government Railway Police), Punjab Police and the central agencies.

Joint measures are being taken to combat security challenges and protect railway infrastructure, he added.

Stressing on the need for better coordination between the RPF, GRP Punjab and the central agencies, the DGP directed the concerned officers to hold regular coordination meetings to discuss the problems and amicably solve them.

He asked the RPF and GRP Punjab to send joint teams to conduct patrolling at railway tracks and escort for trains to ensure the safety and security of general passengers.

The DGP said that concerted efforts are on to further strengthen the railway infrastructure in the state.

The officials attending the meeting assured to work in tandem. PTI CHS AS AS