Punjab DGP holds law-and-order review meetings, inspects counter-terror strategies

Chandigarh, Aug 11 (PTI) Ahead of Independence Day celebrations, Punjab Police chief Gaurav Yadav on Monday reviewed counter-terror strategies and issued operational directives to prevent any law-and-order breach in the border state.

The director general of police was on a tour to chair law-and-order review meetings and outreach sessions with the officers of Amritsar, Jalandhar, and Ludhiana commissionerates, as well as border, Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Ropar police ranges.

He also reviewed the ongoing anti-drugs campaign 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' and action being taken against gangsters and organised crime, according to an official statement.

Reaffirming the state's zero-tolerance stance against the drug menace, Yadav directed district police chiefs to ensure strict, transparent, and uncompromising enforcement of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The DGP said that as part of the heightened security, police personnel will conduct regular patrols and checks, particularly at night, to prevent any potential threats or disruptions.

He also directed police officers to increase the number of police checkpoints in their jurisdictions, besides ensuring visible domination in high footfall areas, snatching hotspots and other sensitive points.

As part of the outreach, Yadav also engaged directly with officers across all ranks, encouraging an open discussion and exchange of valuable field insights to strengthen inter-district coordination and dismantle drug supply chains. PTI CHS NSD NSD