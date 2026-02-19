Punjab DGP inaugurates 'ultra-modern' ANTF office in Jalandhar

Jalandhar, Feb 19 (PTI) Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav inaugurated a newly constructed "ultra-modern" Anti-Narcotics Task Force range office in Jalandhar on Thursday.

The development is part of the state's anti-drug campaign "Yudh Nashian Virudh", which was launched at the direction of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann.

The new ANTF building, constructed at Rs 1.60 crore in Police Lines, Jalandhar, spans around 9,000 square feet and aims to strengthen efforts to curb drug trafficking.

It has dedicated offices for gazetted officers, cabins for investigating officers and staff, a reader's room and a conference hall.

To target major drug traffickers and dismantle narcotics networks, Yadav claimed the facility is equipped with modern forensic tools, advanced data analysis systems, forensic data extraction and decryption capabilities, technical interception systems and cryptocurrency tracking tools.

He said technically trained personnel are deployed for the effective use of advanced equipment.

The Punjab Artificial Intelligence System (PAIS 2.0) has been upgraded with voice analysis support, having a database of over 70,000 criminal voices, the DGP said.

Sharing details of the campaign, Yadav said Punjab Police has registered 35,133 FIRs and arrested 50,238 drug smugglers since March 1 last year.

He said police have seized 2,229 kg of heroin, opium (667 kg), 28 tonnes of poppy husk, charas (68 kg), ganja (783 kg), ICE (29 kg), cocaine (4 kg), 48.64 lakh intoxicant tablets and Rs 16.68 crore in drug money.

Terming the campaign a major success, the DGP said it will continue until drugs are eradicated from the state.

He urged people to share information related to drugs confidentially through the Safe Punjab chatbot at 97791-00200. PTI VSD SHS SHS