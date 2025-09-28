Punjab DGP launches helpline number for reporting organised crime

Chandigarh, Sep 28 (PTI) Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav on Sunday launched a toll-free helpline for the public to report organised crime, including intimidation, extortion and gangster-related activities, anonymously.

The helpline -- 1800-330-1100 -- has been activated by the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Punjab Police to provide citizens with a direct and confidential channel to report organised crime.

To ensure the helpline's effectiveness, the DGP made a trial call during the inauguration and interacted with a representative to understand the working of the new system.

In a video message to the public, Yadav assured that every piece of information received on the helpline will be treated with the highest level of confidentiality, and the identities of the callers will be protected.

He appealed to the people of Punjab to "save the number, report any incidents of organised crime without any fear or hesitation, and join the state police in its mission to build a safer state".

"This helpline is a powerful tool for the public to directly assist the police. Reports received here will trigger immediate and coordinated action," the DGP said, emphasising that the centrally-monitored helpline under the direct supervision of the Additional Director General of Police (AGTF), Promod Ban, is meant to ensure effective and prompt follow-up on every lead.

The DGP said the established infrastructure of the 112 helpline is being utilised to ensure smooth functioning of the new helpline. However, calls to this number will be taken up independently by specialised officers from the AGTF, who will handle the matters and coordinate with the concerned districts, if required, the DGP said. PTI CHS ARI