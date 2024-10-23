Punjab DGP meets industrialists in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, Oct 23 (PTI) As part of ongoing ground-zero tours to engage with various sections of the society to take first hand feedback, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav on Wednesday met industrialists here for exchange of views and obtaining suggestions on public safety improvements.

"Ludhiana being an industrial hub, we want to give the best law and order to make it as the safest city in the state. You will see a lot of improvements in the coming days," the DGP said.

DGP Yadav was here in Ludhiana to flag-off 14 new vehicles added to the City PCR (Police Control Room) through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funding.

"With addition of these new 14 vehicles, the total strength of the PCR fleet increased to 71," he said.

DGP Yadav, during an informal interaction with the industrialists, has taken first hand feedback from them on the city's law and order situation.

He assured to resolve the majority of their issues which included shortage of police force, inadequate CCTV cameras in the city, cyber frauds emerging as major threat, traffic congestions, night security, etc.

The DGP was accompanied by Commissioner of Police (CP) Ludhiana Kuldeep Chahal and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Ludhiana Range Dhanpreet Kaur.

"I assure you (industrialists) that the Ludhiana Commissionerate Police will get its rightful share from the 10,000 new vacancies announced by the Punjab Government in the Police department," he said, while directing the CP Ludhiana Kuldeep Chahal to make temporary arrangements to double the strength in the traffic wing to smoothen the traffic movement in the city.

The DGP also assured industrialists to enhance CCTV surveillance across the city, especially in Industrial Focal Point.

On cyber frauds, he asked the industrialists to immediately report at '1930 Cyber Helpline' number, which will help quickly freeze marking funds moved out of victims' accounts by cyber fraudsters.

Renowned industrialists SC Ralhan and Neeraj Satija appreciated the efforts of the DGP Punjab in holding public meetings and conducting surprise checks at Police Stations to know the ground zero situation. PTI COR CHS NB