Punjab DGP reviews anti-drug campaign, security ahead of I-Day

Chandigarh, Aug 5 (PTI) Punjab Police chief on Tuesday chaired a state-level meeting with officers to review the ongoing anti-drug campaign, the overall law and order situation, and the internal security landscape across the state.

Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav held meetings with all range inspector generals of police, commissioners of police, and senior superintendents of police.

Special DGP (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla, Special DGP (Intelligence) Praveen Kumar Sinha, ADGP Anti-Narcotics Task Force Nilabh Kishore, ADGP Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) Promod Ban, and ADGP Counter-Intelligence Amit Prasad were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, senior officers briefed the field officers on critical issues such as cross-border drug trafficking, Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, organised crime networks, and key law and order concerns.

"We also reviewed the progress of the state-wide anti-drug campaign 'Yudh Nashian Virudh', launched on March 1, 2025, and discussed strategic interventions to strengthen this ongoing war against drugs," said DGP Yadav in a statement.

He asserted that the ANTF's dual approach, aggressive enforcement on the ground and robust, community-led prevention, would create a drug-free and secure Punjab.

Sharing the outcome of the 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' campaign, he said that the Punjab Police has registered 15,671 FIRs and arrested 24,639 drug smugglers since March 1.

Police have recovered 1,020 kg of heroin, 330 kg of opium, 21 tonnes of poppy husk, 14 kg of charas, 377 kg of ganja, 3.3 kg of cocaine, 31.74 lakh intoxicant pills and tablets, and Rs 12.25 crores cash from their possession.

During the meeting, the DGP also reviewed the state-wide preparedness for upcoming Independence Day celebrations and directed all field units to remain on high alert and ensure foolproof security arrangements.

"Security arrangements were reviewed and suitable instructions have been given to maintain peace and harmony by ensuring police presence at all important places, intensifying domination operations and other preventive and detective measures ahead of forthcoming Independence Day celebrations," Yadav said.

He also directed police officers to conduct a manpower audit of all police establishments and pull out police personnel from non-core duties to ensure a visible police presence, especially in crowded places.

He also directed the district police chiefs to increase police checkpoints in their respective jurisdictions and ensure the checking of a maximum number of vehicles.

The DGP said apart from the ongoing decisive war against drugs, action against organised crime, gangsters, and Pak-sponsored terror activities has been the Punjab Police's topmost priority and perpetrators in all the major cases have been identified.

Meanwhile, police conducted a cordon and search operation (CASO) at and around all the district and sub-divisional courts across the state to ensure foolproof security arrangements at all the judicial complexes.

The checking was conducted simultaneously in all the districts of the state.

Special DGP (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla said that the police officers were directed to personally monitor this operation and make sufficient numbers of police teams to carry out checking under the supervision of Superintendent of Police rank officers.

He said police officers were also asked to conduct checks of all suspicious persons in and around the court complex, besides carrying out checks of all the vehicles parked around the complex by using the Vahan app.

He said police teams were also asked to make sure that door frame metal detectors (DFMDs) and CCTV cameras installed at the premises of judicial complexes are functioning.

Shukla said police teams have frisked as many as 694 suspicious people found roaming around the court complexes.

As many as 1,160 vehicles stationed at different parking places around the court premises were also checked, during which police teams issued 129 challans and impounded four vehicles. PTI CHS HIG HIG