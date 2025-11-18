Punjab DGP reviews security arrangements ahead of 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur

Chandigarh, Nov 18 (PTI) Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav Tuesday visited Anandpur Sahib and reviewed security and traffic management arrangements in the wake of events to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

"I briefed all supervisory officers, reiterating the need to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, commitment, empathy, and devotion," said the DGP.

He was accompanied by Special DGP (law and order) Arpit Shukla and Special DGP (intelligence) Praveen Sinha.

The grand commemorative events, to be held at Sri Anandpur Sahib from November 23 to 25, are expected to draw lakhs of devotees from across the globe.

In a statement here, Yadav said more than 8,000 police personnel, under the supervision of senior rank officers, have been deployed to ensure the safety, orderly movement, and comfort of the devotees.

He highlighted that the security arrangements are heavily reliant on cutting-edge technology and a high-tech control room is being established, integrated with automatic number plate recognition (ANPR), pan tilt zoom (PTZ), and facial recognition cameras at all entry and exit points of the city, complemented by surveillance drones.

The DGP said the entire area has been systematically divided into 25 sectors, each with its own sub-control room and help desk to ensure efficient management.

For the convenience of devotees, comprehensive traffic and logistical plans are in place, including round-the-clock shuttle services to all venues and tent cities, besides smart barricading systems are being positioned strategically to smoothen crowd flow and strengthen ground regulation, he said.

For seamless traffic management and minimal inconvenience to the devotees, in partnership with IIT Ropar, real-time digital mapping of parking zones -- based on live occupancy and capacity -- has been activated to guide the public and support efficient traffic management.

Apart from this, advanced surveillance grids, intelligent traffic coordination, and robust field supervision mechanisms are fully operational to maintain order and facilitate the 'Sangat' arriving from across the nation, he added.