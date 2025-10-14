Punjab DGP reviews security preparedness ahead of Diwali, directs officers to stay alert

Chandigarh, Oct 14 (PTI) Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav on Tuesday directed the district police chiefs to ensure maximum visibility and alertness of the police force across the state ahead of Diwali, with a special emphasis on active and strategic checkpoints.

The DGP accompanied by Additional DGP, Anti-Gangster Task Force Promod Ban and ADGP Counter Intelligence Amit Prasad, chaired security review meetings in two police districts -- Tarn Taran and Batala -- with focus on countering the emerging threats of narco-terrorism and organised crime.

He took detailed stock of the festival season preparedness and the deployment of the police force.

Briefing media about the current security challenges, Yadav said Pakistan has been indulging in a proxy war by pushing narco-terrorism into Punjab.

"In the last few days, Pakistan has been trying to create disturbance in Punjab by pushing narco-terrorism, but the Punjab Police has been actively and successfully foiling their nefarious designs," he said.

The DGP highlighted that Pakistan has been using drones and other means to transport consignments of drugs and weapons, and said, "The anti-drone systems deployed by the Punjab Government are being used effectively to counter this aerial threat." Providing significant operational details on terror front, he disclosed that since September 2024, the Punjab Police has busted 26 terror modules with the arrest of 90 accused persons.

A huge quantity of arms, explosives, ammunition, hand grenades, and RDX have been recovered from their possession, dealing a major blow to terror networks, he added.

On the organised crime front, the DGP reviewed the cases where arrests are pending and directed the concerned officers to apprehend the absconding accused at the earliest.

He stressed the necessity of professional and scientific investigation to dismantle the entire ecosystem of organised crime.

Yadav revealed that 203 foreign handlers associated with terror networks or organised crime have been identified.

"A process has been initiated in coordination with central agencies to issue red corner notices/blue corner notices against them to bring them to justice in India," he said.

The DGP also reviewed the ongoing anti-drug campaign 'Yudh Nashian Virudh'.

Yadav said police registered 21,707 FIRs and arrested 32,903 drug smugglers, including 2,533 drug suppliers, since March 1, 2025, and recovered 1,446 kg heroin, 475 kg opium, 25 tonne poppy husk, 35 kg charas, 511 kg ganja, 12 kg ICE, 3.6 kg cocaine, 39.29 lakh intoxicant pills or tablets and Rs 13.39 crores in cash from their possession.

The Punjab Police have also frozen illegally acquired properties of drug smugglers worth Rs 205 crores under the relevant section of the Narcotics Drugs Psychotropic Substances Act, he said.

He said that as part of the rehabilitation, Punjab Police referred as many as 62,000 people to de-addiction centres to bring them to the mainstream.

Yadav said that Punjab's 'Safe Punjab' WhatsApp Chatbot portal 9779100200 has achieved an unprecedented 33 per cent tip conversion rate, with the information received from the people has led to the registration of 7,285 FIRs.

He exhorted people to anonymously share information regarding drug traffickers on this chatbot without any fear. PTI CHS NB NB