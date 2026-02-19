Punjab DGP Yadav inaugurates Anti-Narcotics Task Force building in Jalandhar

Jalandhar, Feb 19 (PTI) Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav on Thursday inaugurated a new building of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force, Jalandhar Range, at the Police Lines here, officials said.

The DGP was accompanied by Special DGP, Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), Kuldeep Singh, ADGP, ANTF, Nilabh Kishore, and ADGP, Punjab Armed Police, M F Farooqui.

The state-of-the-art building, built at a cost of Rs 1.60 crore and spread over a covered area of approximately 9,000 square feet, has been designed to enhance operational efficiency and house the range's expanded capabilities to combat drug trafficking more effectively, an official statement said.

It houses dedicated offices for gazetted officers, cabins for investigating officers and support staff, a reader's room, and a modern conference room, it said.

DGP Yadav said the facility is equipped with cutting-edge tools to target major drug traffickers and dismantle international narcotics networks operating in the state.

This specialised unit features mobile and computer forensic tools, advanced data analysis systems, forensic data extraction, decryption and analysis capabilities, as well as equipment for technical interception and cryptocurrency tracking, he said.

“Recognising the critical need for technological upgradation in drug enforcement, we have not only provided the infrastructure but also deployed a dedicated team of technical staff proficient in operating this advanced set up," the DGP said.

The ANTF has also upgraded its technical capabilities with the Punjab Artificial Intelligence System (PAIS 2.0) now supporting voice analysis having a database of over 70,000 voices of criminals, besides other state-of-the-art features, he added.

Sharing outcomes of its anti-drug drive 'Yudh Nashe Virudh', Yadav said Punjab Police has registered 35,133 FIRs and arrested 50,238 drug smugglers since March 1, 2025, and recovered 2,229 kg of heroin, 667 kg of opium, 28 tonnes of poppy husk, 68 kg of charas, 783 kg of ganja, 29 kg of ICE, 4 kg of cocaine, 48.64 lakh intoxicant pills/tablets and Rs 16.68 crore in cash from their possession. PTI CHS ARI ARI