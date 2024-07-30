Punjab did not adhere to branding guidelines for Ayushman Bharat scheme: Centre tells RS

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Punjab has not adhered to the branding guidelines for Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Center, now known as Ayushman Arogya Mandir, violating guidelines on the scheme for special assistance to the states for capital investment 2023-24, the Centre told the Parliament on Tuesday.

Of the total central share allocation of Rs 457.90 crore for the FY 2023-24 under NHM, Rs 91.49 crore was released to Punjab, Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel said in a written reply to Rajya Sabha.

The Department of Expenditure stipulates that all states and Union Territories have to adhere to the guidelines on the scheme for special assistance to the states for capital Investment 2023-24, Patel said.

One of the mandatory conditions stipulated in para (4) is -- "Full compliance with the official names of all Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSSs) [correct translation to local language is permissible] and any guidelines/instructions issued by the government of India regarding branding of CSSs, in all schemes of all ministries." The Punjab and central government had on January 16 last year signed an MoU for the implementation of National Health Mission (NHM) from April 1, 2021 to March 3, 2026.

Patel said the Punjab government failed to adhere to the clause 10.3 and clause 10.10 of the MoU.

The clauses seek to bind the state governments to the guidelines provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as well as adhere to the "existing manuals, guidelines, instructions and circulars issued in connection with implementation of the NHM." The minister said that for the branding of Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs) (now called Ayushman Arogya Mandir) detailed guidelines were issued to all states and UTs on May 30, 2018, which the Punjab government failed to meet.

Patel said that the Punjab government violated the provisions of Clause 10.3 and 10.10 of MoU signed between the Ministry of Health and the state, by not following the branding guidelines and branding "Primary Health Centres-Health and Wellness Center (PHC-HWCs) as Aam Aadmi Clinic (PHC-HWC) and not as Ayushman Arogya Mandir." The state has also not followed the colour scheme, nor displayed the six logos, she said.

The MoHFW has written several letters informing the state on this issue and a review meeting was held with the Minister of Health, Punjab in Delhi under the chairmanship of the Union Health minister, Patel said.

"For the FY 2023-24, under NHM, Central share allocation was Rs 457.90 crores, out of which Rs 91.49 crores was released to Punjab," she stated.