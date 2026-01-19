Punjab: Didn't speak against any community, says Congress leader Channi; calls out 'propaganda'

Chandigarh, Jan 19 (PTI) Former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday said he did not speak against any particular caste or community, claiming that malicious propaganda was being spread against him on social media.

The Congress MP from Jalandhar further said he has always worked for the betterment of all sections of society and believed in unity.

Channi's remarks came after a news report suggested that he had raised the issue of due representation to Dalits in the Congress state unit during a meeting of the party's Scheduled Caste (SC) wing on Saturday. Those present in the meeting included the chairman of the All India Congress Committee's SC department, Rajendra Gautam.

Channi said, "For the past one or two days, false propaganda was being run against me on social media and television channels, claiming that I spoke against a caste or community.

"I did not speak against anyone anywhere, nor can I speak against anyone. I have always respected all religions," Channi said in a video message.

He said he firmly believes in the philosophy of Guru Sahiban -- "Manas ki jaat sabhe ek pehchanbo" (See the entire human race as one) -- and has never made any comment regarding any caste or community.

The former Punjab chief minister thanked the Congress and said his party has entrusted him with big responsibilities, during which he has always raised his voice for the common people, farmers and farm labourers.

"Punjab is a bouquet in which there are different castes and religions. We have to expand this bouquet. When the party is also a bouquet, every section gets representation, and it takes everyone along. Then, the government is formed. This is what I say, and it is wrong to link it to casteism," he noted.

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said Channi, a prominent Dalit leader, holds the "biggest post" -- of a Congress Working Committee (CWC) member.

On Sunday, when the Punjab Congress chief was asked about Channi's alleged comments, Warring said, "The biggest position is that of a CWC member. Who is that? That is Charanjit Singh Channi saab." "I do not want to go into any media report. Channi saab cannot say this. He has the biggest post," he said, adding that Sunil Jakhar was removed when Channi was appointed as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party in Punjab, "because there is no discrimination in the Congress". Jakhar is a Jat leader.

"Today, Channi is an MP even though he lost elections from two assembly seats. He was made an MP and a CWC member. Channi saab is also the chairman of the parliamentary committee on agriculture," Warring said.

"Who was becoming the chief minister? It was Sukhjinder Randhawa or Amar Singh. But who (ultimately) became one? It was Channi saab. Dalits are the crowns on our heads and will always be," he added.

After the Congress removed Amarinder Singh from the post of chief minister unceremoniously in 2021, Channi was picked for the post. Channi, however, lost from two assembly seats -- Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur -- in the 2022 assembly polls.

Warring asserted that Congress, being a secular party, does not play politics on religion and caste. "If Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge were to do so, we might have been in power like the BJP," he said, alleging that it is the saffron party that indulges in polarisation.

At present, the top posts in the Punjab Congress are held by Jat Sikh faces. Punjab Congress president is Warring, and the leader of opposition is Partap Singh Bajwa.