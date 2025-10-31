Punjab DIG Bhullar's judicial custody extended by 14 days in bribery case

Chandigarh, Oct 31 (PTI) A CBI court here on Friday extended the judicial custody of suspended Punjab Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Harcharan Singh Bhullar, who was arrested in a bribery case, by fourteen days, an official said.

At the end of his two-week judicial custody, Bhullar, who is lodged in Burail jail here, appeared before the court through video conferencing.

"There was an application from CBI regarding extension of judicial custody by fourteen days and the court extended it till November 14," a counsel of Bhullar said.

The accused was arrested with another person on October 16 in connection with a corruption case involving bribery of Rs 8 lakh.

Bhullar was held from his office in Mohali, after a scrap dealer Mandi Gobindgarh in Fatehgarh Sahib lodged a complaint alleging that the senior IPS officer demanded recurring monthly payment for "settling" a 2023 FIR against him.

According to the FIR lodged by the CBI, the complainant alleged that DIG Bhullar demanded illegal gratification through his middleman for settling the 2023 FIR registered in Sirhind against him and for ensuring that no further coercive or adverse police action was taken against his scrap business.

He further alleged that Bhullar had been demanding “sewa-paani” (recurring monthly payments) and had threatened to falsely implicate him in business-related criminal cases in case of non-compliance.

A CBI court here on October 17 sent Bhullar to a 14-day judicial custody, which was extended on Friday.

During searches at the DIG's residence here, the investigative agency seized cash worth more than Rs 7.36 crore, jewellery worth over Rs 2.32 crore, 26 branded and expensive watches besides documents of immovable properties in the names of family members.

The accused was booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Bhullar was appointed the DIG (Ropar Range) in November 2024. The Ropar Range comprises Mohali, Rupnagar and Fatehgarh Sahib districts. After his arrest, he was suspended by the state government. PTI SUN OZ OZ