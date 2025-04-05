Punjab discom sets up control room to prevent fires during wheat harvesting

Chandigarh, Apr 5 (PTI) The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has set up a control room to prevent fire incidents during the wheat harvesting season.

In a statement issued here, Power Minister Harbhajan Singh said the control room has been set up to address emergencies related to low-hanging electric wires that can cause sparking and potentially ignite wheat fields.

He urged farmers to immediately report such issues to the nearest sub-divisional office, complaint centre or the control room at 96461-06835, 96461-06836 or toll-free number 1912 for timely rectification of these electrical hazards.

Singh said pictures of loose or low-hanging wires or sparking incidents, along with location details, can be sent via WhatsApp to 96461-06836.

He also advised farmers not to keep harvested wheat below power lines or near transformers and cautioned them against smoking cigarettes or beedis near wheat fields.

Singh appealed to them to operate harvester combines only during the day and remain vigilant about any spark from the machines.

The wheat procurement season began on April 1 with Punjab targeting a purchase of 124 lakh metric tonnes. PTI CHS DIV DIV