Punjab dissolves panchayats that has completed 5-yr term

Chandigarh, Feb 28 (PTI) The Punjab rural development and panchayat department has dissolved the gram panchayats that have completed a five-year term, according to a notification.

Last month, the department had sought information from its concerned officers regarding the date of completion of the five-year term of gram panchayats in the state so as to appoint administrative officers.

"In exercise of powers conferred by Section 29-A of the Punjab Panchayati Raj Act, 1994, and all other powers enabling him in this behalf, the Governor of Punjab is pleased to dissolve the gram panchayats, which have completed the term of five years from the date of their first meeting," as per the notification issued on Tuesday.

As per the notification, the rural development director and panchayats-cum-special secretary have been authorised to appoint persons from amongst the rural development and panchayats departments in the rank of assistant engineers, junior engineers, social education and panchayat officer, village development organiser and panchayat officer.

The appointed officers shall, upon dissolution of each such gram panchayat, perform the functions and exercise the powers of such gram panchayat till the elected body assumes the charge of office, read the notification.

In August last year, the state government had dissolved all 13,241 gram panchayats through a notification.

However, the AAP government had to withdraw its notification of dissolution of gram panchayats after a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) challenged its August 10 notification in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The government had then even suspended its two senior IAS officers for taking a "technically flawed" decision on dissolution of panchayats.