Punjab: Doctors' protest at govt hospitals continue for second day

Hoshiarpur, Sep 10 (PTI) Patients visiting Punjab government hospitals on Tuesday were distressed by delays and overcrowding as doctors suspended OPD services for three hours for the second day over various demands, including reinstatement of the assured career progression scheme.

While emergency and maternal services continued, OPD services remained suspended from 8 am to 11 am.

The protests, being held under the banner of the Punjab Civil Medical Services (PCMS) Association, will continue till September 11 in district and sub-divisional hospitals, and community health centres.

PCMS Association president Dr Akhil Sarin said patients unaware of the strike faced delays, leading to overcrowding in hospitals. Doctors inform the people about their demands through pamphlets, banners and speeches, he said.

The strike, initially planned as a full shutdown, was moderated after the government called them for a discussion with the state finance minister on September 11. The association warned of a complete shutdown if their key demand for the reinstatement of the assured career progression (ACP) scheme is not met.

The ACP scheme provides financial benefits and higher pay scales to government employees.

The association is also demanding adequate safety measures for healthcare professionals at hospitals and recruitment of more medical officers. PTI COR CHS NSD NSD