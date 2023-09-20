Punjab: Drainage dept approval mandatory for construction within 150-metre radius of water body

Chandigarh, Sep 20 (PTI) The Punjab government Wednesday said it has made it mandatory to seek an approval of the drainage department for any project within a 150-metre radius of a water body.

The decision has been taken to minimise damage caused by floods and regulate construction activities in the vicinity of natural water bodies.

In a statement, Water Resources Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said during the recent floods, it was observed that the flow of flood water was obstructed at many places due to which public and private properties were damaged.

He said because of this, the department has decided that now the projects within a radius of 150 metres from a drain, river and choe bank will require no-objection certificate from the drainage wing.

The authority to approve areas up to two acres is vested in executive engineer and chief engineer for areas from two acres up to 25 acres and the government will have the right to approve the area more than 25 acres.