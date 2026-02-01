Punjab: DRI intercepts seven parcels bound for US, Canada; 12.1 kg opium found inside

Ludhiana, Feb 1 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Ludhiana Zonal Unit, intercepted seven courier parcels destined for the United States and Canada, leading to the recovery of 30 packets of opium concealed in the packages, officials said on Sunday.

According to DRI officials, over 12.1 kg of opium, valued at approximately Rs 60.59 lakh in the illicit market, was recovered from the packets, and subsequently seized under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officials intercepted the parcels at a courier office here on Saturday, and a thorough examination led to the discovery of 30 packets of contraband concealed inside utensils and adult diaper pads, officials said.

The parcels had been declared as household and food items to evade detection, they said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI COR VSD ARB ARB