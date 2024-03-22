Punjab: Drug smugglers open fire during NCB raid, injures courier delivery person

Kapurthala, Mar 22 (PTI) Drug smugglers opened fire and injured a courier delivery person who was accompanying a team of Narcotics Control Bureau, officials said on Friday.

The incident took place near Sunerwal village on Wednesday night, Senior Superintendent of Police Vatsala Gupta said.

Police have registered a case of attempt to murder against the drug smugglers and also booked them under the provisions of the Arms Act on the complaint lodged by the officials of the NCB.

In an FIR lodged with Kapurthala police, the Bureau said that on a tip off they intercepted a parcel containing 500 grams of opium booked from Jalandhar to the United Kingdom on March 18.

The Bureau officials accompanied by some courier men raided the Sunerwal village in Kapurthala. When they were nearing the village, they intercepted one car and signalled it to stop but the car driver did not pay heed, the officials said.

On chasing the car, the occupants fled under the cover of darkness, leaving behind the vehicle.

Afterwards they found that one car and a jeep were fast approaching towards them and the occupants fired 25-30 rounds of fire on the Bureau officials who had providential escape but one of the bullets hit the courier man who was following them in another car, the officials said.

The police said a bullet hit his leg and injured him.

The injured was admitted in a local hospital and later shifted to a hospital at Jalandhar. The injured was stated to be out of danger.

Police registered a case against ten people, eight of them who are yet to be identified, under relevant provisions of the law.

Police parties have been dispatched to arrest the accused, said the SSP. PTI COR SUN NB NB