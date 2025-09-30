Punjab: Drug trafficker held, 4.70 kg heroin recovered

Chandigarh, Sep 30 (PTI) The counter intelligence (CI) UNIT of Punjab Police arrested a drug trafficker and seized 4.70 kilogram of heroin from his possession, a senior police official said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Vansh Kumar, from Dalam village in Batala, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Kumar is closely associated with Dubai-based Amritpal Singh, who is an associate of jailed gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria.

Further investigation is underway to establish forward and backward linkages in this case to expose the full nexus, the officer said.

Sharing operation details, Assistant Inspector General (CI), Patiala, Simrat Kaur said based on inputs that the accused had picked up the heroin consignment from Tarn Taran and was en route to deliver it to an individual based in Jalandhar, police teams intercepted him and recovered the consignment.

Police also seized his mobile phone, she said, adding that Kumar was acting on Amritpal's directions.

The officer said investigations are underway to trace the supply chain and identify the recipients in Jalandhar. More arrests and recoveries are likely in coming days, she added. PTI CHS OZ OZ