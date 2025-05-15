Punjab: DSP held for smuggling drugs, mobile phones in Sangrur jail

Chandigarh, May 15 (PTI) A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) was arrested for his alleged involvement in the smuggling of drugs and mobile phones in the Sangrur jail, the police said on Thursday.

The police also recovered nine mobile phones, four smartwatches, 50 grams of heroin and other contraband during a raid at the jail, Director General of Police, Punjab Gaurav Yadav said.

Preliminary investigation pointed to the involvement of a Class-IV employee, whose role in facilitating the smuggling activities came to light, Yadav said in a post on X.

Pursuing backward and forward linkages, the investigation further led to the arrest of Manpreet Singh from Amritsar, an associate of inmate Gurvinder Singh in Sangrur jail, he said.

Police recovered 4 kg heroin, Rs 5.5 lakh cash, a Glock pistol and live rounds from Manpreet.

"During investigation, DSP Security, Sangrur Jail, Gurpreet Singh was arrested for his involvement in smuggling activities inside the jail, " said the DGP.

He was found to be actively involved in the smuggling of drugs and mobile phones into the premises and had been receiving payments through UPI accounts linked to his family members, he added.

The investigation is ongoing and further arrests, disclosures are expected.

The DGP expressed his commitment to a zero-tolerance policy against any form of internal compromise or collusion with criminal elements.

He further asserted that no one, regardless of rank or position, would be spared if found involved in illegal activities. PTI CHS MPL MPL