Punjab DSP, his team awarded gallantry medal for neutralising two killers of singer Moosewala

Chandigarh: Deputy Superintendent of Punjab Police Bikramjit Singh Brar and four members of his team have been conferred with the President's gallantry medal for eliminating two shooters involved in the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala in 2022, officials said on Thursday.

The two gangsters -- Manpreet Singh alias Mannu and Jagroop Singh alias Roopa --were neutralised in Amritsar on July 20, 2022. Singer Sidhu Moosewala was killed in May 2022.

Along with Brar, four other police officers -- Sub-Inspector Rahul Sharma, Assistant sub-inspectors Jagjit Singh, Baljinder Singh and Head Constable Surinderpal Singh, who were part of the five-member team by him, were also conferred with the President's gallantry medals on the eve of the 75th Republic Day.

Senior IPS officer Promod Ban, chief of the Anti Gangster Task Force (AGTF), and Assistant Inspector General (Intelligence) Swarandeep Singh were selected for the President's Medal for Distinguished Service, according to a statement.

DSP Dalbir Singh, ASI Malkeet Singh and late senior constable Mandeep Singh (posthumous) were conferred with gallantry medals, the statement said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Jalandhar Harvinder Singh Virk, Joint Director (Complaint Cell) Vigilance Bureau Digvijay Kapil, DSP Mansa Kuldeep Singh and DSP Gurjitpal Singh are among 16 officials who were selected for the Medal for Meritorious Service, said the officials.

Meanwhile, Jalandhar Rural Senior SP Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar, Commandant Jalandhar Mandeep Singh and DSP SAS Nagar Gursher Singh are among 14 officers who were selected for the Chief Minister's Medal for outstanding devotion to duty, they said.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, while congratulating awardees, expressed gratitude to the Central and state governments for recognising the services of these officers.

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday approved 80 gallantry awards including six Kirti Chakra and 16 Shaurya Chakra on the eve of the 75th Republic Day.