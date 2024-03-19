Punjab: EC transfers DC of Jalandhar, ADGP and DIG

Chandigarh, Mar 19 (PTI) The Election Commission on Tuesday ordered the transfer of the Jalandhar deputy commissioner, an additional director general of police and a deputy inspector general of police in Punjab, according to an official statement.

The transfers come three days after the poll panel announced the Lok Sabha polls.

The action has been taken on the basis of a complaint received, the statement said.

The Election Commission (EC) issued the directions for the transfer of Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal and ordered that he should be posted at some other place which should not be his home district.

It must be also ensured that the officer should be transferred out of the district and not posted within the Jalandhar parliamentary constituency, the statement said.

The EC has asked for the names of three officers to appoint one to the post of deputy commissioner of Jalandhar.

Besides, the EC also ordered the transfer of Additional Director General of Police (Ropar Range) Jaskaran Singh and Deputy Inspector General of Police (Border Range) Narinder Bhargav.

It has ordered that these two officers be transferred and not posted within the same parliamentary constituency.

The commission has asked for three names each for the appointment process for the posts. Both these police officers are going to retire in April and June, respectively. PTI CHS -- ANB ANB