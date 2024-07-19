Punjab: ED seizes cash, devices in raids on liquor company linked with ex-SAD MLA's son

New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate Friday said it has seized Rs 78 lakh of "unaccounted" cash and digital devices during searches against a Punjab-based liquor firm and its former director Gautam Malhotra, son of ex-SAD MLA Deep Malhotra.

The searches were launched on July 16 at seven locations in Punjab, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh on premises of the company Malbros International Pvt. Ltd.

The money laundering case stems from a criminal complaint filed by the Punjab Pollution Control Board against the company for alleged violation of various sections of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 for "contaminating" soil and ground water in and around its factory premise, the central agency said in a statement.

The complaint was filed in the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Ferozepur.

The agency said the company discharged industrial effluent in the bore-wells installed "illicitly" at the premise of its industrial unit in Ferozepur leading to soil and water contamination. This resulted in public health risk and cattle deaths in and around its premises, the ED said .

"Money generated through environmental crime has further been used for business activities of the company," it alleged.

The search operation resulted in the recovery of digital devices, "incriminating" documents and unaccounted cash totalling Rs 78.15 lakh, it said.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had in January, 2023 ordered immediate closure of the factory following an agitation by locals and farmers against the firm.

Gautam Malhotra was arrested by the ED in February last year in the Delhi excise policy linked money laundering case.