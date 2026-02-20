Punjab education minister explores AI breakthroughs to transform state schools at AI Expo

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Friday led a high-powered delegation of the School Education Department to the AI Impact Expo here, holding a series of strategic talks with global technology titans and central government institutions to explore scalable, AI-driven solutions for the state's vast school network.

Bains engaged with representatives of Google, NVIDIA, and OpenAI to chart an education technology roadmap aimed at improving learning outcomes and future-proofing Punjab's academic framework.

During his visit to the exhibition halls, accompanied by School Education Secretary Sonali Giri, Punjab School Education Board Chairman Amarpal Singh, and Director General School Education Arvind, the minister held interactions with leading global technology firms.

The discussions centred on the future of learning, with a specific focus on integrating advanced AI capabilities into Punjab's educational pedagogy, a state government statement said.

The delegation also engaged with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the Ministry of Education, gaining crucial insights into the national AI strategy, digital public infrastructure and governance models that could be adapted for the Punjab’s classroom, it said.

Bains held detailed discussions with education and AI ecosystem pioneers, including Wadhwani AI, gnani.ai and Bodh.ai.

The talks focused on AI-enabled school education applications, including Personalised Adaptive Learning (PAL), Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN), AI-assisted assessments, multilingual learning tools, teacher support systems and real-time monitoring analytics for robust governance and infrastructure oversight, the statement said.

He also visited the Punjab Startup Pavilion at the Expo, where he interacted with several niche, sector-specific AI startups nurtured under Punjab government programmes, highlighting the state's growing prowess as a hub for educational technology innovation.

"This visit would help to equip Punjab's future generations with the tools of tomorrow. Our interactions with global leaders like NVIDIA, Google, and OpenAI, alongside our homegrown startups, have given us a clear roadmap," Bains said.

"We are specifically focused on Personalised Adaptive Learning and strengthening Foundational Literacy and Numeracy through AI. By integrating these technologies with the robust policy frameworks shared by MeitY and the education ministry, we would build a model where technology acts as a force multiplier for our teachers and a personalised guide for every student in Punjab," he added. PTI SKC RHL