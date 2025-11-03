Punjab: Educational institutions to hold seminars to mark 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur

Chandigarh, Nov 3 (PTI) All universities, colleges, ITIs and polytechnics in Punjab have been asked to hold seminars and events to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, Education Minister Harjot Bains said on Monday.

He also said a mandatory 15-day educational module will be introduced in all Punjab schools, from nursery to class 12, starting November 10.

During the morning assembly, a 10-minute pre-recorded recitation would be played, detailing Guru Tegh Bahadur's life, martyrdom, and the creation of the Khalsa Panth.

This initiative aims to educate children about this pivotal moment in history, Bains said.

He said the programmes to mark the martyrdom anniversary would commence on November 4 across Punjab, according to an official statement.

The events are designed to engage citizens of all ages, with a special focus on youth and students, he said.

The minister said a specially curated 45-minute light and sound show, highlighting Guru Tegh Bahadur's life and sacrifice, will be held in all districts, starting with Patiala, Jalandhar, Fatehgarh Sahib, and Pathankot on November 4.

He further said that a 'Nagar Kirtan' will begin from Srinagar on November 19 from Gurdwara Chhevin Patshahi.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah, and Punjab cabinet ministers and MLAs will attend the 'Nagar Kirtan', while other three will originate from Faridkot, Bathinda and Gurdaspur.

All four 'Nagar Kirtans' (religious processions) will converge at Sri Anandpur Sahib on the evening of November 22.

Bains said the concluding ceremonies of the 350th martyrdom anniversary would be held in the Sri Anandpur Sahib, founded by Guru Tegh Bahadur, from November 23 to 25.

Highlighting the significance of the occasion, he said events will commence on November 23 with the 'Akhand Path Sahib' at 10am, followed by 'Sarb Dharam Sammelan', an exhibition at Virasat-e-Khalsa, a first ever drone show depicting Guru Tegh Bahadur's life and supreme sacrifice, and a 'Kirtan Darbar'.

The day will culminate with "Shahaadat di Lo", illuminating the holy city with the lighting of torches, the statement said.

The Punjab Assembly will hold a special session at Bhai Jaita Ji Memorial at Sri Anandpur Sahib to mark the historic occasion, the minister said. The session, scheduled from 12 noon to 4 pm, would serve as a tribute to the revered ninth Sikh Guru.

On November 25, the 'Bhog' of Akhand Path Sahib will be followed by recitals of hymns of 9th Guru Sahib by renowned Kirtani Jathas, he said, adding that an interfaith conference, 'Sarb Dharam Sammelan', would bring together spiritual leaders from diverse faiths.

He said a spectacular show featuring 500 drones will illuminate the skies at Virasat-e-Khalsa in Sri Anandpur Sahib for three days (November 23 to 25), showcasing the life and martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Bains said extensive arrangements for the expected one crore devotees from around the globe will be made.

The state government is setting up three large 'tent cities' with a capacity for over 11,000 visitors daily from November 19 to 30.

The Punjab government has geared up to provide hassle-free transportation to devotees, the minister said, adding a fleet of 500 e-rickshaws and 100 mini-buses will ply, offering free rides.

Furthermore, special free bus services will be launched from every tehsil in Punjab to Sri Anandpur Sahib from November 23 to 25, ensuring a smooth journey for 'Sangat', the statement said. PTI CHS KVK KVK