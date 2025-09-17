Punjab: Efforts on to contain soil erosion caused by Bear river in Tanda

Hoshiarpur, Sep 17 (PTI) The Hoshiarpur and Gurdaspur administrations have launched a joint effort to contain the soil erosion caused by the Beas river, which has threatened farmland and habitations along its banks in Tanda here, officials said on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain on Wednesday visited flood-affected villages Rara, Fatta Kulla, Bahadurpur and Rajoa, accompanied by Tanda MLA Jasvir Singh Raja Gill, to assess the ground situation and interact with residents.

Jain said Bahadurpur and Rajoa fall in Gurdaspur district but are contiguous with Tanda's villages.

Overflowing water from the Beas has damaged standing crops, while erosion is pushing the river closer to village habitations, posing a risk to adjoining areas of Tanda as well.

She said both Hoshiarpur and Gurdaspur administrations are carrying out coordinated relief and safety measures.

The water resources department officials of both districts have been directed to immediately strengthen embankments and take all necessary steps to protect farmland.

The DC asked officers to maintain close supervision of relief and protection works so that villagers do not face hardships.

"The administration is keeping a close watch on the situation and immediate action will be ensured in case of any emergency," she added.

Sub-divisional magistrate (Tanda) Parampreet Singh and other officials from various departments were also present.

Meanwhile, Jain directed officials to submit transparent and accurate reports of flood-related losses within two weeks to ensure timely compensation.

The DC said in the Tanda subdivision alone, seven villages have reported over 75 per cent crop damage, for which special 'girdawari' (loss assessment) has already begun. Compensation will be transferred directly to beneficiaries' bank accounts within seven days of financial sanction, she said.

Officials have also been instructed to ensure transparency in the survey process, with public announcements in villages so that no eligible person is left out.

Draft reports will be placed in the public domain for a week to invite objections, which will be settled within six days before final approval is sent to the state-level committee. PTI COR CHS NB NB