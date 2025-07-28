Punjab: Eight killed as pickup vehicle plunges into canal

Ludhiana, Jul 28 (PTI) Eight people died after a pickup vehicle fell into the Sirhind canal near Jagera bridge in Punjab's Ludhiana district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night when a group of nearly 30 devotees was returning after paying obeisance at Mata Naina Devi temple in Himachal Pradesh.

The police said that the van plunged into the canal when its driver lost control while overtaking another vehicle at the bank of the canal.

With the recovery of two more bodies from the Sirhind Canal the toll has gone to eight, said Deputy Superintendent of Police, Payal, Hemant Malhotra.

Four women and three children were among those killed in the accident.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain and some other officials said most were saved last night during the rescue operation.

After the incident, Jain and Senior Superintendent of Police Jyoti Yadav rushed to the spot and supervised the rescue operation. PTI COR SUN NB NB