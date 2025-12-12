Punjab: Election, police observers appointed for Zila Parishad, Panchayat Samiti polls

Chandigarh, Dec 12 (PTI) The State Election Commission, Punjab, on Friday said it has appointed election observers and police observers for the Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections, for which all preparations have been completed.

Elections to the Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samitis are scheduled for December 14, with vote counting to occur three days after the polls.

They said it is fully committed to conducting the general elections of Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti in the state in a fair and transparent manner. All preparations have been completed, the commission said in a statement.

The commission has appointed IAS and PCS officers as 'election observers' in all the districts, who will be present in their respective districts from Friday till the completion of the election process.

Among those who have been appointed election observers are IAS officers Sandeep Hans (Amritsar), Baldeep Kaur (Barnala), Manjit Singh Brar (Faridkot), Paramvir Singh (Ferozepur), Harpreet Singh (Gurdaspur), Vinay Bublani (Patiala), Mohneesh Kumar (Ludhiana), Amrit Singh (SAS Nagar), PCS officers Jagjit Singh (Fatehgarh Sahib), Jagdeep Saigal (Kapurthala), Manpreet Kaur (Malerkotla), Deepak Bhatia (Muktsar) and Lovejit Kalsi (Tarn Taran).

Six IPS officers have been appointed as police observers to monitor the law and order situation during the conduct of these elections in various districts of the state.

Among police officers who have been appointed as observers are Inspector General of Police Kaustubh Sharma (Patiala), IG Baljot Singh Rathore (Sangrur, Barnala), Commandant, Commando Training Centre, Gurpreet Singh (Tarn Taran), Commandant PAP, Vatsala Gupta (Rupnagar), Assistant IG Parambir Singh Parmar (Jalandhar, Kapurthala) and Deputy Inspector General Naveen Saini (Moga). PTI CHS HIG HIG