Punjab: Electricity demand hits all-time high of 16,078 MW

Chandigarh, Jun 19 (PTI) With blistering heat sweeping the northern region, the demand for electricity in Punjab on Wednesday touched an all-time high of 16,078 MW.

The demand had risen to 15,900 MW on Tuesday.

"The demand for electricity has touched an all-time high mark of 16,078 MW this afternoon," said sources in the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL).

Last year, the state had seen an all-time high power demand of 15,325 MW on June 23.

Searing heat and lack of any rainfall activity have pushed up the demand for electricity in the state.

Besides, the demand for power has also gone up because of the paddy sowing season.

According to sources, if rainfall does not take place in the coming days, then power cuts will have to be imposed in the state.

Meanwhile, PSEB Engineers' Association president Jasvir Dhiman said the state recorded its highest-ever peak demand of 16,078MW on June 19, even before the full paddy load is yet to commence.

The electricity consumption in May increased by 37 per cent as compared to the same period last year.

"In the first 15 days of June, the conditions are no better. Overall there is a 42 per cent increase in energy consumption and 33 per cent increase in maximum demand," Dhiman said in a statement.

"While the power utility PSPCL is currently meeting the demand without implementing any power cuts, the situation has been exacerbated by the commencement of paddy transplantation," he added.

Dhiman said the Punjab power sector is prepared to provide quality power supply considering annual load growth, the current heat wave, unprecedented in the last 3-4 decades, requires some restraint from the consumers in their electricity usage.

He appealed to the public to set their air conditioners at 26 degrees for the next 12 days to manage the load effectively.

Furthermore, Dhiman urged the agricultural consumers to delay paddy sowing by seven days to conserve water and electricity, and to use only less water consuming short-duration varieties.

He also requested the farmers to irrigate only the fields where the saplings have been planted and avoid watering the empty fields.

A few days ago, the All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) had written to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, urging him to seek additional 1,000 MW of power from the central pool in view of abnormal increase in power demand in the state.

The AIPEF had suggested that the office timings should be changed to 7 am to 2 pm while all the commercial establishments, malls, shops etc should be closed at 7 pm. PTI CHS AS AS