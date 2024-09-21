Punjab: Ex-army man shoots dead his neighbour in Kapurthala

Kapurthala, Sep 21 (PTI) A former army man allegedly shot dead his neighbour in Sarupwal village here, police said on Saturday.

Sultanpur Lodhi, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vipin Kumar said police arrested the accused and his wife in connection with the murder.

The victim, identified as Malkiat Singh (65), was constructing his house adjoining the house of the accused when they had a fight over the drainage system.

The accused, in a fit of rage, fired six bullets from his licensed revolver Singh who later died.