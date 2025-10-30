Punjab: Ex-DSP arrested for shooting AAP leader

Chandigarh, Oct 30 (PTI) Police on Thursday said it has arrested former Chandigarh police officer Dilsher Singh for allegedly opening fire at an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader in Rupnagar.

AAP leader from Anandpur Sahib, Nitin Nanda, was allegedly shot by retired Chandigarh deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Dilsher Singh and two others on Wednesday.

While one bullet hit the back of Nanda's head, two shots missed him. He was taken to the Anandpur Sahib Civil Hospital and from there he was taken to the PGIMER in Chandigarh.

A senior police officer on Thursday said the former DSP was arrested when he was going to a court in Rupnagar district to surrender himself.

Rupnagar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gulneet Singh Khurana said a revolver along with seven live cartridges has been recovered from the accused.

The police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act.

The police said both Nanda and Singh had a long-standing enmity over a property dispute.

The incident occurred when Nanda was having a meal at a wedding event.

After committing the crime, the accused fled from the spot, they said.