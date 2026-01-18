Punjab: Extortion module linked to gangster Goldy Brar busted

Ludhiana Jan 18 (PTI) The Punjab Police on Sunday claimed to have dismantled an illegal arms and extortion module linked to foreign-based gangster Goldy Brar with the arrest of 10 people.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma said 12 sophisticated weapons, including two Austrian Glock pistols, along with magazines and live ammunition, have been recovered from them.

He said the accused have been arrested in a three-week operation.

They were tasked with trafficking of illegal arms, extortion and murders over the state to create lawlessness, said the commissioner.

Cases have been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act, and an investigation is underway to arrest the remaining accused.

Sharma said preliminary investigations of the accused revealed that they were planning to carry out a crime in Gurugram in Haryana.