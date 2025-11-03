Punjab: Facing heat over remarks on Buta Singh, Warring tenders unconditional apology

Chandigarh, Nov 3 (PTI) Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Monday tendered an unconditional apology after rival parties targeted him for his alleged derogatory remarks against former Union minister late Buta Singh.

Warring, while campaigning in favour of the Congress candidate in the November 11 Tarn Taran assembly bypoll, made some remarks about the former union minister that drew sharp reaction from the leaders of other parties.

Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission took suo motu notice of Warring's remarks and asked him to appear before it on November 6.

Later, Warring clarified that Buta Singh, a veteran Congress leader, was like a father figure to him, and he could never mean any disrespect to him or to anyone else.

Reacting to the Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission taking cognisance of the matter and summoning him, Warring said, "While I reaffirm and reiterate that I meant no disrespect to late Sardar Buta Singh Ji, if anyone has felt hurt, I tender my unconditional apology." Punjab Finance Minister and senior AAP leader Harpal Singh Cheema, BJP leaders Tarun Chugh, and Vijay Sampla condemned Warring for his remarks against Buta Singh.

Cheema described Warring's remark as "outrageous and reflective of the deep-seated anti-Dalit mindset prevalent in the Congress high command." He demanded that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi take swift and decisive action by removing such prejudiced individuals from the party.

In a statement issued here, Cheema said Warring's comments regarding a towering figure like the late Buta Singh, who dedicated his life to public service and the upliftment of the Dalit community, are utterly despicable.

"These are not merely political remarks; they are a direct and shameful assault on the dignity of the Dalit community", he added.

It is evident that the Congress party, despite its lip service to social justice, continues to harbour leaders who hold deeply derogatory views about the scheduled castes, the state finance minister said.

He said Warring's words expose the "hypocrisy" of the Congress leadership in Punjab.

"I challenge Rahul Gandhi, who claims to champion the cause of the poor and marginalised, to prove his sincerity. If he truly respects the Dalit community and the Constitution, he must immediately throw Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and other such anti-Dalit elements out of the Congress party. Anything less will confirm that this prejudice is sanctioned from the very top," Cheema said.

BJP national general secretary Chugh too took an exception to Warring's remarks and alleged that the Ludhiana MP insulted the former Union minister, and he demanded that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge tender an unconditional apology to the nation.

Chugh alleged that the Congress always "exploited the downtrodden and weaker sections for political gain without ever working for their upliftment." "Warring's remarks are not just an insult to one individual but a disgrace to the entire nation. The Congress must apologise for this shameful act," he asserted.

Warring, however, noted that his remarks about late Buta Singh were in a positive context of the Congress being an inclusive party, which provides a chance to everyone, based on merit and efficiency and does not discriminate against anyone in the name of caste, creed or religion.

"While I hold him in the highest esteem as a great leader and fatherly figure to me, I reiterate and reaffirm my unconditional apology if anyone has felt hurt," he reiterated.

Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission chairman Jasvir Singh Garhi said the matter came to his notice through social media in which Warring was making "caste-based comments towards the country's late home minister and Dalit leader Buta Singh." He said the Commission has asked Warring to appear in person on November 6 and also the Returning Officer of the Tarn Taran bypoll to appear in person on November 4 and submit a report.

Former union minister and BJP leader Vijay Sampla too lashed out at Warring and said, by insulting Buta Singh, the Congress state president has "exposed the true face of the Congress and revealed the low level of their thinking and the extent to which they hate the Dalit community." PTI CHS NSD NSD