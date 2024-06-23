Punjab: Farm labourer killed over affair in Kapurthala, 2 held

Kapurthala, Jun 23 (PTI) Two people were arrested for allegedly killing a 45-year-old farm labourer in a field here, police said on Sunday.

The victim was identified as Chander Kirkat from Jharkhand, and was working as a farm labourer in a field in Chakoki village, they said.

According to police, the incident occurred on Saturday when two people attacked Kirkat with a sharp-edged weapon in the field where he had been working for the past 15 years.

Police suspect that Kirkat had an affair with the wife of one of the accused, due to which they killed him, officials said.

The accused were arrested, and further investigation is underway. PTI COR CHS HIG HIG