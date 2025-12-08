Punjab: Farmer group protests against Electricity (Amendment) Bill

Hoshiarpur/ Mohali, Dec 8 (PTI) Farmers under the banner of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Monday staged protests across Punjab against the Centre's draft for Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the draft for Seed Bill, 2025, demanding their withdrawal.

The call for the state-wide protests was given by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha. The protests were also joined by the employees' unions of the state power utility.

During the protests, protesters burnt copies of the proposed bills.

In Hoshiarpur, protests were held outside offices of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) near Maharana Pratap Chowk at Mukerian, Dasuya, Sham Chaurasi and Marnaian Khurd.

In Garhshankar, protesters took out a march from Gandhi Park to the executive engineer's office of the PSPCL.

The demonstrations were led by leaders of various farmer organisations, including the Kirti Kisan Union, Kisan Committee Doaba, Jamhoori Kisan Sabha, Kul Hind Kisan Sabha and Bharti Kisan Union (Rajewal).

Addressing the gatherings, farmer leaders termed the Electricity Amendment Bill anti-farmer and anti-people, alleging it would lead to the privatisation of the power sector and increase the burden on consumers.

They also opposed the Seed Bill, 2025, describing it as harmful to farmers' interests and alleging that it sought to reintroduce provisions similar to the three farm laws repealed earlier after sustained protests.

Similarly, in Mohali, the protest was held outside the sub-divisional office of the PSPCL, and protesters shouted slogans against the Union government.

A few days ago, the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha held a two-hour 'rail roko' demonstration in the state against the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2025. PTI COR CHS MPL MPL