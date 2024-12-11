Punjab farmer leader Dallewal's fast unto death enters Day 16

Chandigarh, Dec 11 (PTI) Punjab farm leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal's fast unto death at the Khanauri border point to press the Centre to accept farmers' demands, including a legal guarantee on the MSP for crops, entered the 16th day on Wednesday.

Advertisment

According to a farmer leader at Khanauri, Dallewal has lost more than 11 kg weight and his blood sugar levels are fluctuating. A team of doctors is monitoring his vital parameters.

Farmers on Wednesday held prayers for the success of their agitation going on at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana in support of their various demands and for the good health of Dallewal.

Farmers under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri since February 13, after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.

Advertisment

The protesting farmers have formed a security ring around Dallewal to prevent authorities from removing him from the protest site.

The Punjab Police had forcibly removed Dallewal from Khanauri on November 26, hours before he was going to start his fast unto death.

Farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar urged people to skip dinner on Thursday in support of Dallewal, who is 70 years old.

Advertisment

He also appealed to people to burn effigies of the BJP-led Centre on December 13.

Meanwhile, speaking on the farmers' protest, Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu reiterated his willingness to engage in dialogue with the protesters.

"Dialogue is the only way forward. I appeal to the farmers with folded hands to come forward for discussions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always been considerate of Punjab's farmers and already implemented significant MSP hikes," he said while talking to reporters in Patiala.

Advertisment

Bittu also expressed concern over Dallewal's health.

Punjab minister and the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) state unit chief Aman Arora urged the Centre to understand the intensity of the farmers' movement and hold talks with the protesters to resolve their issues.

To a question on Bittu's statement, Arora said, "If you see his (Bittu) previous statements, this is a 360-degree turnaround. Sometimes he uses bad language against farmers and sometimes, he says he is with them.

Advertisment

"He (Bittu) should take the farmers in his vehicle and arrange a meeting between them and the prime minister. Nothing will happen by just making statements." Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher had said on Friday that there was no message from the Centre on holding talks and that the farmers would resume their foot march to Delhi on December 14.

A "jatha" (group) of 101 farmers under the banner of the SKM (Non-Political) and KMM made two attempts to enter Delhi on foot on December 6 and December 8. The farmers were not allowed to proceed by security personnel in Haryana.

The farmers had earlier attempted to march towards Delhi on February 13 and February 21 but were stopped by security forces deployed at the capital's border points.

Advertisment

Besides a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for crops, the farmers are demanding a debt waiver, pension for farmers and farm labourers, no hike in the electricity tariff, withdrawal of police cases and "justice" for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013 and compensation to the families of the farmers who died during a previous agitation in 2020-21 are also part of their demands. PTI CHS VSD RC