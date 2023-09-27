Punjab farmers lock gates of sugar mill in Phagwara over non-clearance of dues

Phagwara, Sep 27 (PTI) Farmers’ body Bharti Kisan Union (Doaba) on Wednesday locked the gates of a sugar mill here in protest against the delay in the payment of Rs 43 crore of dues to sugarcane growers.

The members of the farmers’ outfit also started an indefinite dharna in front of the gate of the mill.

They have been demanding the clearance of Rs 43 crore, which remains pending for the last three years.

BKU (D) President Manjit Singh Rai said they will not open the doors of the mill until the farmers are paid their dues.

The outfit's general secretary Satnam Singh Sahni accused the district administration of dilly-dallying on the issue of auctioning the properties of the mill owners.

The protesting farmers demanded the registration of a cheating case against the mill owner.

Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Karnail Singh said Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian has called some sugarcane farmers for a meeting on Thursday regarding this matter.

In August, farmers held a protest to press the state government for the pending payment to the cane growers. PTI COR CHS NB