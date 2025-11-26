Punjab farmers rally in Chandigarh, demand crop loss compensation hike

Chandigarh, Nov 26 (PTI) Thousands of farmers from Punjab gathered at the Dussehra Ground here on Wednesday under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha, pressing the government to accept various demands, including legal guarantee for minimum support price for crops based on the Swaminathan Commission formula and withdrawal of Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

The protesting farmers converged here to mark five years of their agitation against the now-repealed farm laws.

On November 26 five years ago, the farmers had launched 'Delhi Chalo' march, resulting in a sit-in protest for more than a year at the borders of the national capital, demanding withdrawal of the three farm laws.

In view of Wednesday's gathering, police made elaborate security arrangements and restricted or diverted traffic movement on several road stretches, including from Kajheri Chowk (Sector 42/43-52/53) to Small Chowk (Sector 42/43), extending up to Attawa Chowk (Sector 35/36/42/43).

Among various demands, the protesting farmers sought that the government should exclude agriculture and allied sectors while entering into Free Trade Agreements (FTA) with other countries.

Farmer leader Raminder Singh Patiala said they have got reports that agriculture and allied sectors would be included in FTAs, and added that they would oppose any such move.

Patiala said farmers demanded withdrawal of the proposed Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which is "aimed at privatising the electricity distribution sector".

They demanded that Punjab government should write to the Centre to register its opposition to the Bill and bring a resolution against it in Vidhan Sabha.

They also demanded a hike in compensation for damage to crops and houses, and loss of lives and livestock during heavy floods in the state in August-September.

The protesters demanded cancellation of cases registered against farmers for stubble-burning, and also sought the acceptance of Panjab University students' demand for announcement of Senate election schedule.

The protesting farmers also expressed dismay over the Centre's recent proposal to bring Chandigarh under the ambit of Article 240 of the Constitution, which empowers the President to make regulations for the Union Territory and legislate directly.

They demanded that Chandigarh should be given to Punjab.

Following widespread political outrage over the proposal, the Centre on Sunday issued a clarification stating that it does not intend to present any Bill on Chandigarh's administration in the Winter Session of Parliament and that the proposal in no way seeks to alter Chandigarh's governance or administrative structure.

The protesting farmers also demanded a bonus of Rs 500 per quintal on paddy as its yield declined this season due to dwarf disease. PTI CHS RUK RUK