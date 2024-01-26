Punjab farmers take out tractor rallies to 'remind' govt about its promises

Chandigarh, Jan 26 (PTI) Farmers in Punjab led by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Friday took out tractor rallies in support of their various demands and to remind the government about the promises it had made during the repeal of the three contentious farm laws.

Among the several demands that the Samyukta Kisan Morcha -- an umbrella organisation of farmer unions -- is pushing for is the legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops.

Tractor rallies were taken out in Sangrur, Jalandhar, Mohali and other places. The farmers also paid homage to those who died during the protests against the three now-repealed farm laws.

"We have been demanding the enactment of a law guaranteeing MSP for crops," farmer leader Harinder Singh Lakhowal, who took part in one of the rallies, said.

The farmers are also demanding justice for victims of the violence in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri.

Lakhowal said they wanted to remind the government through the rally about the promises it had made when the farm laws were repealed.

"We also want a loan waiver and guaranteed MSP. The government had promised to double farmers' incomes but instead our loans have doubled and we are not getting adequate prices for our crops," he said.

Senior farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said rallies were taken out at nearly 100 places, including at the tehsil and the district headquarter level.

"On February 16, we will call for a Bharat 'bandh (strike)' if our demands are not met," he said. PTI SUN SZM