Punjab: Father held for throwing stillborn baby in hospital bin in Patiala

Patiala, Aug 27 (PTI) The Punjab Police on Wednesday said it had arrested the father of an infant whose severed head was found at Rajindra Hospital.

A dog was seen carrying the head of an infant near Ward number 4 of Rajindra Hospital here.

A probe into the matter was ordered on Tuesday by Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh.

Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police Varun Sharma told reporters that a woman had given birth to a stillborn baby in the maternity ward of the hospital.

Following hospital protocol, the administration handed over the body of the infant to the father, Girdhari Lal, for the last rites.

Girdhari Lal instead wrapped the baby's body in a plastic cover and threw it in the hospital's garbage bin, police said.

"The case has now been fully investigated, and the accused father has been arrested," Sharma said. PTI COR CHS VN VN