Punjab: Fazilka SSP suspended after four cops arrested in bribery case

Chandigarh, May 28 (PTI) The Punjab government on Wednesday suspended Fazilka Senior Superintendent of Police Varinder Singh Brar, a day after four police officers were arrested in a bribery case, sources said.

A station house officer and three other police personnel were arrested in Fazilka on Tuesday for allegedly accepting Rs 1 lakh bribe.

The case came to light when Dharminder Singh, father of a 17-year-old boy, approached Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann with "evidence" of bribe demands by the Cyber Crime Police Station, Fazilka.

The station had confiscated the minor's phone following a complaint.

Despite repeated attempts by the family to resolve the issue, they were forced to pay bribe to settle the matter.

The arrested officials include the SHO, a reader, and two constables.

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday had reiterated the government's zero-tolerance policy against corruption.

"This case highlights the firm resolve of the Punjab government to root out corruption. The prompt action in this matter demonstrates that the government is on the side of the common citizen, ensuring justice and accountability at every level," Cheema had said on Tuesday.PTI CHS DV DV