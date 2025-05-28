Punjab: Fazilka SSP suspended and replaced a day after four cops arrested in bribery case

Chandigarh, May 28 (PTI) The Punjab government on Wednesday suspended Fazilka Senior Superintendent of Police Varinder Singh Brar, a day after four police officers were arrested in a bribery case, sources said.

According to an official order, the government has appointed Provincial Police Service officer Gurmit Singh as the new Senior Superintendent of Police of Fazilka.

Brar's suspension came after a station house officer, a reader and two constables of the Cyber Crime Police Station in Fazilka were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly accepting Rs 1 lakh bribe.

The case came to light when Dharminder Singh, father of a 17-year-old boy whose phone was confiscated by officers at the station following a complaint, approached Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann with "evidence" of bribe demands.

Despite repeated attempts by the family to resolve the issue, they were forced to pay bribe to settle the matter.

The family is learnt to have approached the Senior Superintendent of Police against the four policemen.

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday had reiterated the government's zero-tolerance policy against corruption.

"This case highlights the firm resolve of the Punjab government to root out corruption. The prompt action in this matter demonstrates that the government is with the common citizen, ensuring justice and accountability at every level," Cheema had said.