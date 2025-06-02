Punjab: Ferozepur fort thrown open to public after 200 years

Ferozepur, Jun 2 (PTI) In an initiative to boost tourism and align the local populace with the military heritage in this border region, the Army's Golden Arrow Division has opened the historic two centuries old Ferozepur Fort to the public.

It is for the first time in over 200 years that this significant architectural and historical site has been made accessible to the public.

The move reaffirms the government's commitment to preserve national heritage and promote responsible border tourism, said Major General R S Manral, General Officer Commanding (GOC), Golden Arrow Division.

"Strategically positioned near the Indo-Pakistan border, Ferozepur Fort is a remarkable example of 19th-century military architecture from the Sikh empire" said the GOC, adding that its unique hexagonal design and robust defensive features showcase the strategic ingenuity of its time.

"The reopening of Ferozepur Fort not only reconnects the region with its storied past but also reaffirms its identity as a symbol of valour, resilience and national pride, firmly placing it on Punjab's cultural and heritage tourism map," said Major General Manral.

Brig Bikram Singh, Station Commander, said Ferozepur holds a special place in India's freedom movement, having produced numerous martyrs and revolutionaries who bravely resisted colonial rule.

This fort and its surroundings have borne witness to pivotal historical events, which continue to symbolize national pride and sacrifice, he added.

Once a critical outpost in the Sikh empire frontier defence network, the fort holds enduring tales of courage and resistance and also features prominently in narratives of the first war of Independence in 1857.

This fort was converted into British Garrison in 1839 under the instructions of the Duke of Wellington.

Later, the British converted this fort as an arsenal (Weapon Store) in 1858 and subsequently, the dry gun cotton store, the powder magazine and ammunition stores were also constructed here.

This fort served as the mother depot for the supply of guns, ammunition, trained horses and bullocks. About 10,000 bullocks and as many horses and even 150 camels were tethered at any time in this fort.

The fort continued to play the role of arsenal till 1941 when the ammunition was shifted to Kasubegu as a tactical move by the British at the beginning of World War-II. PTI COR CHS AS AS