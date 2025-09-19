Punjab finance minister flags off three ambulances for flood-affected areas

Chandigarh, Sep 19 (PTI) Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Friday flagged off three ambulances from Mohali to provide medical services to the people of flood-affected areas in the state.

He highlighted that free medical check-up will be done and medicines will be provided for the next 45 days and in serious cases, patients will be referred to nearby health care facilities for further treatment.

The finance minister assured that the Punjab government will go the extra mile and take every possible step to support the flood-affected persons.

Health Minister Balbir Singh visited and reviewed relief work in Fazilka district and said the AAP government has set the target to bring life on track in flood affected areas within 45 days.

He also held a meeting with the NGOs of the district and praised them for their role played in public service during the flood crisis.

Punjab Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal directed officials to expedite the plugging of river breaches without any delay. Chairing a key meeting with officials of the Water Resources Department, the cabinet minister reviewed the situation and took stock of the ongoing works for plugging embankment breaches and strengthening vulnerable stretches across the state.

According to an official statement, Goyal said that of the 44 breaches reported so far, a considerable number have already been plugged while the remaining works are progressing on a war footing so that in case large flows of water are witnessed again, the department should be prepared for the event.

He further said it is crucial that all resources are mobilised for this task and strict monitoring is maintained until completion. Goyal also instructed officials to swiftly complete the ongoing assessment of damages caused to embankments and other departmental properties so that timely restoration can be undertaken.

He assured that there is no shortage of funds for these protective measures and reiterated the state government's commitment to safeguarding lives, agricultural land and infrastructure along the river belts.

Punjab faced one of its worst flood disasters in decades, primarily due to the swollen Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers, along with seasonal rivulets resulting from heavy rainfall in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. Furthermore, heavy rains in Punjab exacerbated the flooding situation.

The worst-affected districts in the floods were Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Pathankot, Hoshiarpur, Ferozepur, Fazilka and Tarn Taran.