Punjab: Fire breaks out in hosiery factory in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, Jan 15 (PTI) A fire broke out at a hosiery factory in the Civil Lines area of Punjab's Ludhiana on Thursday, officials said.

No casualties have been reported.

The factory was located on the second floor of a three-storey building in Deep Nagar, and it took over three hours with the help of 23 fire tenders to bring the blaze under control, Fire Officer of the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation Jaswinder Singh said.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are yet to be ascertained.

The factory's owner, Gorav Goyal, said that the floor had machinery and stock, which were likely to be affected by the fire.